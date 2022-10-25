Letter to the editor: Vote to make a difference

I woke in the middle of the night with the words to Tom Chapin's children's song running through my head: "This pretty planet spinning through space, your garden, your harbor, your holy place." I thought of all the wonderful diverse plant and animal life on this earth. I thought of my grandchildren and their future if we continue consuming earth's resources at the current rate, destroying the environment, wiping out entire species of plants and animals, and refusing to work together to solve the most important issues we face.

I am voting for the people I think will work to protect our environment. I am voting for Monica Tranel because she is supporting renewable energy and is willing to work to fight the effects of climate change. I am also voting for Ingrid Gustafson for Supreme Court Justice. She is willing to listen to both sides of an issue and to make decisions based on the US and Montana Constitutions.

Our earth is crying out. Vote to make a difference for our planet.

Julie Ellison,

Missoula