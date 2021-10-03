Letter to the editor: Vote with your neighbors in mind

Everyone deserves access to clean water, healthy food, and a decent place to live. Our local government can provide immediate relief for Missoulians experiencing homelessness by taking the following actions:
• Use part of the federal COVID relief funds Missoula received to open new long-term shelters.
• Provide a safe parking area for people who are living in their cars.
• Send the Mobile Health Crisis Response Team to help direct people to where they can go, instead of doing police sweeps on homeless camps.
Short-term responses aren’t enough, however. Our City Council must take the following long-term actions to solve the root causes of homelessness in our community:
• Fully fund the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to prevent rent-burdened Missoulians from losing their housing.
• Reform our tax increment financing (TIF) funds to subsidize the development of long-term shelters, drug treatment centers, drop-in stabilization centers and other community resources.
• Invest in domestic violence prevention programs.
• Create a relocation assistance program to help evicted Missoulians secure new housing.
When we uplift our neighbors who are struggling to meet their most basic needs, our community is then able to truly thrive. Please vote with our neighbors in mind.