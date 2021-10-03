Letter to the editor: Vote with your neighbors in mind

Everyone deserves access to clean water, healthy food, and a decent place to live. Our local government can provide immediate relief for Missoulians experiencing homelessness by taking the following actions:

• Use part of the federal COVID relief funds Missoula received to open new long-term shelters.

• Provide a safe parking area for people who are living in their cars.

• Send the Mobile Health Crisis Response Team to help direct people to where they can go, instead of doing police sweeps on homeless camps.

Short-term responses aren’t enough, however. Our City Council must take the following long-term actions to solve the root causes of homelessness in our community:

• Fully fund the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to prevent rent-burdened Missoulians from losing their housing.

• Reform our tax increment financing (TIF) funds to subsidize the development of long-term shelters, drug treatment centers, drop-in stabilization centers and other community resources.

• Invest in domestic violence prevention programs.

• Create a relocation assistance program to help evicted Missoulians secure new housing.