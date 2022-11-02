 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Vote yes for the Missoula County Crisis Services Levy

Mental health is much like many things in life we take for granted, until it affects us personally. All of a sudden, there is nothing more important than good mental health care facilities. Our mobile crisis unit is great, except many crises happen after 8 p.m., and the crisis unit doesn’t operate after 8 p.m.

Providence ER is overwhelmed with mental health patients, and when an adult child is involved, that son or daughter has the power – the parents don’t.

Missoula is in dire need of a 24/7 mental health crisis center to triage different kinds of issues and also to help those who are affected, family members, navigate the black hole of the mental health services that are available.

The $48 in taxes you will pay on a home valued at $200,000 is an investment that will pay dividends you may never see, because you don’t think mental illness affects you, but the costs of not passing this mill levy will definitely affect you.

For those who are proud to have never voted to raise your taxes, wait till your loved one is affected.

Please vote YES for the Missoula County Crisis Services Levy.

Susie Reber Orr, 

Missoula

