Letter to the editor: Vote yes on LR-131

Multiple voices opposing LR-131, the Born Alive Protection Infant Protection Act have all essentially claimed that the act would require health care providers to take extraordinary measures to preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant, including infants born too early to survive outside the womb and infants with malformations incompatible with life. This is a lie.

The act actually states the exact opposite. The specific language: an infant born alive "is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the state and is entitled to the protections of the laws, including the right to appropriate and reasonable medical care and treatment." That’s it.

Who gets to determine what constitutes “appropriate and reasonable medical care and treatment”? The parents and the health care providers. The act does not mandate ANY treatment. Anyone who claims otherwise either has not read the act or wants to intentionally misrepresent what the act actually states.

A loophole in the earlier Montana Abortion Control Act allows abortion clinics to let an infant born alive die in certain circumstances. This act closes that barbaric loophole.

So vote yes on LR-131. It will save babies’ lives.

Jeff Tschida,

Polson