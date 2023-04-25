I am a retired teacher. I’ve been committed to and involved in K-12 education and education reform on the local, state, and national levels for 53 years. For the last two years I’ve been privileged to substitute teach at Target Range School. Next year, my grandchildren will attend Target Range School. The parents, staff, curriculum, and programs have successfully built an “arms around individual student learning needs”. Student need for intervention is identified and provided in all academic and learning areas. “Community” is learned and practiced. Kindness and teamwork are exemplified, daily. Grade-level teams assist substitute teachers with providing consistent learning instruction in every classroom, when a team member is absent.