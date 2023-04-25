Vote yes for the Target Range School levy and don’t lose or erode the “wrap around the student” program that you have built!
I am a retired teacher. I’ve been committed to and involved in K-12 education and education reform on the local, state, and national levels for 53 years. For the last two years I’ve been privileged to substitute teach at Target Range School. Next year, my grandchildren will attend Target Range School. The parents, staff, curriculum, and programs have successfully built an “arms around individual student learning needs”. Student need for intervention is identified and provided in all academic and learning areas. “Community” is learned and practiced. Kindness and teamwork are exemplified, daily. Grade-level teams assist substitute teachers with providing consistent learning instruction in every classroom, when a team member is absent.
When I returned to Target Range School this year, I experienced first-hand the erosion of services available to students, due to lack of funding. When the school’s focus is on individual student learning with needed interventions, the school needs staff, programs, materials…heat, lights, equipment. This year I’ve seen the “arms around our students” approach erode and additional duties picked up by fewer staff members = “burnout”.
People are also reading…
Leo Perkins,
Missoula