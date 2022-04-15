Letter to the editor: Vote yes on the BVCC levy

Value-savvy taxpayers in Ravalli Co. will vote yes for the Bitterroot Valley Community College levy. Here’s why.

Current taxpayers in Ravalli County are already supporters of community colleges in Flathead, Custer, and Dawson counties.

Tax dollars from Ravalli County pour into the state treasury and are then doled out to various entities, including the Montana University System. In fiscal year 2022, the MUS total education budget appropriation was $1.7 billion. mus.edu/data/operating_budgets/FY22/index.html.

Flathead Community College got $9.2 million; Miles Community College got $2.9 million; Dawson Community College got $2 million. Those millions of dollars of taxpayer money will be spent and re-spent in the counties where those community colleges exist, benefiting those local economies significantly.

All three of those community colleges are also supported by a local levy. Without the local levy, they wouldn’t get that annual influx of cash from the state. Ravalli County has been getting nothing.

If the Bitterroot Valley Community College levy passes, Ravalli County will start getting its fair share of that $1.7 billion of MUS taxpayer money. Passing the BVCC levy will bring your tax dollars back home to Ravalli County.

Before May 3, be a value-savvy taxpayer. Vote YES for the BVCC levy!

Robert Walsh,

Hamilton

