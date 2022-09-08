Letter to the editor: Vote yes on the Crisis Services Levy

This November our community has an opportunity to affirm its values of empathy and kindness. The Crisis Services Levy will provide critical services to those who need it the most, and I hope you will join me in voting for it.

For the past few years Missoula City and County officials initiated several programs using ARPA funds. The Mobile Support Team provides care and follow-up to 911 calls for people having mental and behavioral health crises, saving money by avoiding the more expensive options of the emergency room or jail. The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space is a location for homeless people to safely stay, secure their belongings, and connect to support networks to find employment and housing. The Emergency Winter Shelter offers a space for homeless people to escape the cold during our harsh winters, and because of it no one died on our streets last winter.