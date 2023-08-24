I see that our attorney general still thinks there are voting irregularities in Montana. Just out of curiosity, following the 2020 elections, I conducted my own unscientific study. I called 10 random county election offices in Montana - explained that I was just a curious citizen and was wondering about any voter issues they might have had. I was told that in Lewis and Clark county one parent had signed a student's absentee ballot, but it was caught because they have a good system in place to check signatures. One election official in eastern Montana just laughed and went on to tell me that many of the ranchers in her county voted by absentee ballot, but didn't think Montana should have mail in voting! For real! This is some of the ignorance that is driving these issues. All the officials I talked to assured me that that voting in Montana was secure and safe. When will our politicians get over this crazy, unfounded nonsense?