Letter to the editor: Voter ID

The federal Voting Rights Act is back in the news, as Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has pivoted from the stalled Build Back Better legislation. Reportedly, the proposal would allow the federal government to prevent states from requiring any form of voter ID in response to claims that such a requirement constitutes a threat to democracy by suppressing voter turnout.

While a noble-sounding sentiment, it is in stark contrast with the 46 of 47 European nations, all claiming to be democracies, that require government-issued photo IDs to vote, as does Canada and Mexico. So, do they know something we don’t or are we really that much smarter than everybody else? Something to think about.