Letter to the editor: Voters understood marijuana initiative

Have you heard how little Rep. Mike Hopkins thinks of the voters of Montana? “I don’t believe you” is what he has to say to Montanans motivated to vote for Initiative 190 specifically because it would fund conservation programs. Disagree with me? Fine. Call me a liar? Now you’ve crossed the line.

Hopkins is sponsoring House Bill 701, a bill that overturns much of what we voted for in I-190 on Nov. 3, including stealing the money intended for conservation, veterans and health care. Hopkins thinks we didn’t know what we were voting for when we approved I-190 with 57% of the vote. He thinks he knows better than the people of Montana and the voters in his own district. He hopes we aren’t paying attention.

Perhaps he needs a reminder that, while his district may have voted him in with 55% of the vote, those same voters were much more supportive of I-190, approving the measure with a 64% "yes" vote. We knew exactly what we were voting for and we want that revenue used as it was intended. We are paying attention to his actions in Helena and we will remember.