Letter to the editor: Voting for Green Party

Please think about the current Taiwan-China conflict. Do you really want the U.S. to support Taiwan ... to "save" Taiwan from Mother China? Could it be another Vietnam/Iraq/Afghanistan affair? Do you really trust the Pentagon to advise some president about "helping" some country?

On energy, maybe it's time to rethink nuclear power and to use it in some safer form. If we don't want to use fossil fuel, then not only wind, solar and geothermal energy can be used, but we'll probably also have to include nuclear energy.

On immigration/migrants/refugees. how about we energize our manufacturing base such that we could hire many of those immigrants and refugees? We don't need to buy all that stuff from China when we could make it in the U.S.A. Not enough workers, you say? Well, allow more people into the U.S. to work and become U.S. citizens.

On the infrastructure bill, just pass something, Congress, that fixes, roads and bridges, supplies medical care and education and works on combating the effects of global warming. Just get going and pass something and quit fighting, debating, thinking and sleeping!

I think I'll vote for the Green Party next time around.

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula

