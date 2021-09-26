Letter to the editor: Voting is a marvelous right

"We the People," in our democracy, have a wonderful power. We need not be swayed by the loud, raucous, and relentless voices of discord and political pandering to which we are exposed.

"We the People," over the years, have demonstrated our power in this democracy. The next midterm elections will be yet another opportunity to use our wonderful power in this nation. As voters, "We the People" are not running for office and having to protect our backsides. We don't have that pressure. In the quiet of our own minds, with a ballot before us, we can make calm and private choices.

Yes, "We the People" will speak in the midterms and shall speak again in the general election in November 2024. All the political palaver need not influence our private and powerful decision-making vote.

I write all this as one who is still attempting to quiet my mind from all the chaos that surrounds our lives. And expressing about "We the People" in this way helps me. Freedom of speech and voting are marvelous rights we have.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0