Letter to the editor: Waiting for the ‘storm’

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 400 people in more than 40 states with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, and arrests continue almost daily. Some of these defendants are part of white supremacist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

But as normally federal prosecutors are able to get about 90% of those charged with flipping on others charged, with the insurrection defendants it is purportedly only around 5%; but why?

It seems that most of these people may believe in the QAnon conspiracies. A poll just released by the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core indicates high rates of this affliction. With computations, I estimated that roughly 21.1 million Americans (10% of those over age 18) may believe there is a “storm” coming soon and that people must resort to violence. This includes about 9.9 million calling themselves Republicans, maybe 6.8 million Independents and even perhaps 4.4 million Democrats.

One must assume that most of those who stormed the Capitol would be in this conspiratorial-minded group. Hence they think that they will be released soon, after the coming “storm,” so why flip.

Erwin Curry,

Missoula

