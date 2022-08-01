 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Wake up, Missoula

Missoula City Council has supported and approved another tax increasing levy to be placed on our November Ballot, if the County Commissioners approve it. The ARPA funds are not the fix all for our county. Fiscally conservative spending is what needs to be the focus and the direction we need our leadership to move towards.

Our elected officials need to base their budgets and spending on what Missoula County can afford without taxing our citizens out of their homes. Raising taxes to pay for programs that can be funded thru other means will force homeowners and renters to move out of Missoula County or face homelessness.

We can not place more taxes on our citizens in a time of recession and growing inflation. Make your voices heard at the County Commissioners Public Meeting, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. I am Kim Chambers and I am running for county commissioner to be the stop sign of reckless taxation and spending!

Kim Chambers,

Missoula

