Matt Regier fits the very definition of a bully…not a very bright man, imagining himself powerful. Banning Zooey Zephyr from the Legislature is a weak gesture, not fitting of the values we hold as Montanans. Mr. Regier is neglecting his duty to legislate for all Montanans.

The state that sent Mike Mansfield to Congress, a Senate leader with integrity and the ability to listen to all sides of a disagreement, is now a shameful shadow of its proud history.

Congratulations to David Gianforte, a young man who knows how to address an issue with intelligence. He is an example of respectfully disagreeing, and an example for our pitiful Legislature.

We are an embarrassment across the country, to those who believe government is meant to do the people's business, not engage in petty showmanship. My heart aches for my beloved Montana, once proud, now disgraced and shamed. Wake up Montana, we are better than this!

