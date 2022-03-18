Letter to the editor: Walker-Andrews has the credentials

This is a letter of support for Arlene Walker-Andrews for Missoula County School Board of Trustees. Arlene clearly has the credentials for serving on this most important of local boards, but those credentials are neither necessary or essential and are only one of the reasons why we should elect Arlene to this position. The qualities that I do require are critical thinking skills, the ability to listen, and the ability to support the positions that they adopt. I may not agree with every position, but if they have the skill set identified above, then they have my trust and my vote. Arlene, in my experience, has demonstrated this skill set consistently; she is an ear, a voice, and an ethic that will serve our students and our community well as a school board trustee. If you also admire that skill set, I ask that you consider supporting Arlene for the school board. Thank You.