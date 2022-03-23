 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Walker-Andrews is an advocate for students

  • 0

I am writing in support of Arlene Walker-Andrews who is running for District B rep for Missoula County Public School Board. My affiliation with Arlene was as a colleague at the University of Montana while she served as Associate Provost. During the time I reported to her as Director of TRIO Student Support Services, I found her to be an advocate and very supportive of the students we serve who are first-generation, low-income or students with disabilities. As a contributor to the board, I think you have and will, find her to be a champion for ALL students as she works to ensure education as a priority for our community. Please consider Arlene, who understands how important education is at all levels, a viable candidate as you vote for Missoula County Public School Board member.

Darlene Samson,

Missoula

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter to the editor: The greed

Letter to the editor: The greed

As I was strolling along 4th Street, by the now defunct Missoulian building, I skirted the construction blight flowing into the street where I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News