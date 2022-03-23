Letter to the editor: Walker-Andrews is an advocate for students

I am writing in support of Arlene Walker-Andrews who is running for District B rep for Missoula County Public School Board. My affiliation with Arlene was as a colleague at the University of Montana while she served as Associate Provost. During the time I reported to her as Director of TRIO Student Support Services, I found her to be an advocate and very supportive of the students we serve who are first-generation, low-income or students with disabilities. As a contributor to the board, I think you have and will, find her to be a champion for ALL students as she works to ensure education as a priority for our community. Please consider Arlene, who understands how important education is at all levels, a viable candidate as you vote for Missoula County Public School Board member.