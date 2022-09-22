Letter to the editor: Wanberg misrepresented facts

Gary Wanberg's Missoulian letter of Sept. 16, contains fake facts about Monica Tranel. As a retired FBI agent who owns a private investigator company he should know better. Monica has effectively represented 350 Montana, an organization committed solely to energy and climate issues with no police agenda, in Northwestern Energy litigation. Mr. Wanberg should have done his homework before falsely claiming Monica opposes law enforcement. While we're at it, Mr. Wanberg's defense of policing rings a bit hollow given the large number of FBI agents currently investigating and helping prosecute the country's many federal criminal cases against law enforcement personnel charged with violating people's rights. I have spent the past several years participating as a legal expert in one of the country's most significant police reform projects headed by the American Law Institute, whose work is being used by the courts. The project, which includes prominent law enforcement leaders, identifies many policing practices requiring change. I strongly support law enforcement, just as I support cracking down hard on policing abuses. Missoula and Montana are blessed generally with great police professionals. Unfortunately, Mr. Wanberg does a disservice to all of them by misrepresenting his facts for purely partisan political purposes.