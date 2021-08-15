Letter to the editor: War is hell

My letter is in response to Lee Onishuk's letter of Aug. 6 claiming the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki was a show of force. I disagree.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor; 1,117 people lie in a watery grave aboard the battleship Arizona. Among the dead are innocent civilians, as well as doctors and nurses in the hospital trying to care for the dying and injured.

On Dec. 8, 1941, President Roosevelt declared war on Japan. It wasn't until Aug. 6, 1945, that the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. They were asked to surrender and there was no response, so three days later another bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Japan wanted to surrender under certain conditions and U.S. response was no! On Aug. 16, 1945, Japan surrendered on the battleship Missouri. At that time the people were allowed to keep their Emperor Hirohito.

My uncle was in the Army and deployed to the islands of Manila and Luzon in the Philippines. Thousands of innocent civilians were killed on those islands at the hands of the Japanese.

The point I'm trying to make is war is hell no matter where it's fought. Peaceful, innocent civilians die.