They are at it again! State Sen. Paul Fielder and his allies are seeking to enshrine and protect trapping in the Montana Constitution. They seek to gain respectability for their bloodthirsty and cruel form of recreation by attaching it to hunting and fishing. Many people do not realize that hunting and fishing have been protected by the Constitution since it was written in 1972. The authors intentionally left trapping out, and for good reason. Trapping is indiscriminate, cruel and unethical. It does not ascribe to fair chase and clean kill. It has no place in this century, and is dangerous to all wildlife, pets and people.
Please contact your representatives and ask them to OPPOSE LC3412. It is just one of many anti-wildlife bills in the pipeline this session to escalate the war on wildlife and increase trophy hunting. If you care about OUR wildlife on OUR public lands, and if you believe in ethical hunting, please make the call or write the letter. Your voice matters, and believe me, the trappers are using theirs, as well as many "bot" emails to legislators, which are not from constituents. Ask your legislators to OPPOSE LC 3412. Thanks.
People are also reading…
Peg Brownlee,
Florence