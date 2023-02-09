They are at it again! State Sen. Paul Fielder and his allies are seeking to enshrine and protect trapping in the Montana Constitution. They seek to gain respectability for their bloodthirsty and cruel form of recreation by attaching it to hunting and fishing. Many people do not realize that hunting and fishing have been protected by the Constitution since it was written in 1972. The authors intentionally left trapping out, and for good reason. Trapping is indiscriminate, cruel and unethical. It does not ascribe to fair chase and clean kill. It has no place in this century, and is dangerous to all wildlife, pets and people.