Letter to the editor: War or peace?

Play it again, Sam, play those "We don't want to die in a nuclear war" blues. Threats and counter-threats of nuclear attacks will lead to what, the human race being blown away in an atomic whirlwind? 

Russia’s war against NATO/American proxy forces in Ukraine has collapsed into disarray. Will a defeated humiliated Russia in a nationalist frenzy have a paranoiac episode that requires a catastrophic response?

Humanity’s rendezvous with extinction is inevitable. Millennium after millennium the slaughter continues. Unable to control its psychic need for violence against itself and the natural world, our species has a choice between turning the earth into a haven for the dead or peace.

Bill Bakeberg, 

Missoula 

