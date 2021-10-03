Letter to the editor: Ward 5 needs Stacie Anderson on City Council

As a member of the Miller Creek Neighborhood Council for the past three years, I can say firsthand that having active and available city council representation in your ward is critical in being able to address the needs of your neighborhood. In Ward 5, we have one council member that consistently returns emails, attends our leadership and community meetings, and will step up for us at City Council and get things done.

Missoula’s system of tiered leadership with neighborhood councils allows residents to share suggestions with their neighborhood leadership team, who contacts their elected Ward representatives to take action at the city level. For us, Stacie Anderson has been the representative that continually takes the time to locate correct information and attend our community meetings. Last winter when we asked Stacie about the degrading condition of equipment at Marilyn Park, she took these concerns directly to the Council budget meetings and personally ensured that funding was made available for improvements.

Stacie Anderson has a proven record of effectively representing Ward 5 and taking action to make our neighborhood a better place. Please join me this November and vote to re-elect Stacie Anderson.

Alex Fregerio,

Missoula

