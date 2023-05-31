Not only due to rent increases, mental illness, not working, and drug addiction, I believe the homeless crisis also has a lot to do with the release of patients from Warm Springs due to federal funding being pulled, and negligent workers. Also, over the years other cities send people here, and then it becomes Missoula's emergency issue. The solutions are far off from what I can tell. As a local, I see so many here that have come from other locations and are trashing the city and surrounding areas. The United States treats the homeless, mentally ill, seniors, and each other like we humans are disposable. Shame on the judgers and some of the systems! We gave up our power as a people, and corruption is rampant everywhere. With the magnitude of issues, what can we do as a people? Someone worries somewhere for each individual. Go home, help your family, take care of themselves, get sober, get mental help, whatever it takes to make their lives better. If they are capable, there are jobs that need to be filled, go to work.