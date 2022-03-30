Letter to the editor: Warning to America

I moved to Montana and I started a campaign to protect what is good about American democracy. I have sacrificed greatly since being here in the effort to stop bad people from winning.

If Zinke wins, if Trump wins, our representative democracy loses. If Zinke wins office, the people of Montana must know it happened on your watch and the shame of our political system will be on your hands.

I want to say that American democracy is built for these moments, I hope I am not wrong. If I am wrong, then both Zinke and Trump will win in November, with devastating potentialities for our electoral and political systems. The trust and faith that made America great will be diminished, if not permanently deleted. It is a strategy designed to dismantle the very thing that has kept this great American experiment going; that is, trust in the system itself and trust in each other.

I am running against Zinke. I have been called a moderate, a democrat, a Reagan Republican, and countless other names. I do not care about the labels; just know I stand so that you can stand. Well, I am standing!

Matt Jette,

Missoula

