Letter to the editor: Watch the Jan. 6 Committee hearings

The United States is well into another election cycle, and it seems that the American public is again fairly plugged into voting by party, rather than country. The founding fathers were well aware of the many dangers to our fragile form of government and frequently spoke about their fear of an uninformed population. Thomas Jefferson famously said, “An enlightened citizenry is indispensable for the proper functioning of a republic.” Are you enlightened, or do you merely parrot the slogans and talking points provided by political operatives? This week presents an opportunity for Americans to learn about the politics and politicians who make the decisions that affect the quality of your lives. They want to tell you what to do with your body, whom you can marry, what you can wear, or what bathroom you have to use. The Jan. 6 Committee hearings will expose both parties to the public. Please encourage everyone you know to watch. Fifty years ago 71% took the time to watch the Watergate Hearings, and the number who felt it was not a political exercise rose from 31% to 53%. Do you have the courage to question your own beliefs?