Letter to the editor: Water conservation

I am a seventh-grader and I feel very lucky that I can live in a place where it doesn’t feel like I am running out of water, because a lot of places right now feel that pressure. This is a big issue we should all be thinking about.

The main problem is that humans are using water faster than the water cycle can keep up with. Of the planet’s water, only 1% is accessible to humans. This is a crucial issue because Americans are the biggest consumers of water in the world. Most of our water is used in agriculture.

A solution to this big problem could be just the little things we all could do easily. Don’t let your water run while you are brushing your teeth. Make sure your dishwasher is full every time. Check regularly for leaks in your house.

A bigger solution is to help farmers find ways to grow food with less water. For example, some crops like tomatoes can be grown better in greenhouses. These greenhouses conserve water and supply more food.

Farmers and community members need to come together to solve this problem.

Clara Bishop,

Missoula

