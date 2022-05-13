Letter to the editor: Wayne Rusk will help restore decency to Ravalli County

I count Wayne Rusk as a close friend. During his younger days he went through some very troubled times, passing through a crucible that would have broken a lesser man. Wayne emerged the man you see today: husband and father of a great family, devout Christian, successful businessman, and community leader. What’s more, through diligent study he has become as well read in the history of America’s founding and Constitution as any college professor — which anyone who has heard him speak at Republican functions cannot truthfully deny.

Regrettably, his opponent’s supporters have sunk to slandering this fine man. If House District 88’s citizens are anything like my constituents, they are tired of the name calling and disinformation infecting today’s politics. They want a principled legislator who seeks to understand all sides of issues before working to craft practical solutions and who puts their interests ahead of dog-like loyalty to a political party or ideology. Wayne will be that kind of legislator.

HD 88’s voters have an opportunity to send a genuine conservative statesman to Helena as their representative and to help restore decency to Ravalli County politics. A vote for Wayne Rusk accomplishes both. I without reservation endorse his candidacy.

David Bedey,

Hamilton

