For years the neighborhoods impacted day and night by train horns have been awaiting installation of a "Wayside Horn," a device at the crossing that reduces noise and eliminates the need for trains to sound their horns. Scheduled to be ready this spring, BNRR changed requirements after the Rail Link lease expired. For some unexplained reason, BNRR now requires the city to install electric lines under Rattlesnake Creek, greatly increasing the cost. I've heard no explanation for this change, no plans by the city to mitigate this problem, and no outcry from the hundreds of people suffering noise pollution 24/7. The silence is deafening!