Letter to the editor: We are all granted the right to a fair trial

I would like to respond to the letter published Oct. 23 regarding Monica Tranel and “looking up her record for himself”.

I realize that not everyone has the opportunity to consult an attorney to find out what all the legalese means in a Montana Supreme Court document. But, the letter writer’s explanation needs further explaining.

We are all granted the right, through our Constitution, to a fair trial. If any citizen of the United States doesn’t feel they have had fair representation, they have the right to argue an ineffective counsel argument. The ending result, if favorable, is only a new trial with different representation. Monica Tranel’s Helena law firm, 11 years ago, represented Robert Riggs who felt he didn’t have fair representation and wanted to seek just that. The appeal would not have released this man, who was convicted of many crimes, but would have allowed him, what our Constitution allows, a fair trial. Our MT Supreme Court rejected the appeal, so it went no further.

The letter writer’s allegation that Monica Tranel was arguing for a convicted child molester, rapist and more to be released was incorrect. She was only representing his right to a fair trial.

Brenda Allington,

Florence

