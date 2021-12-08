Letter to the editor: We are losing America

I don't get on my high-horse too often, but I don't mind telling you that I am dreadfully fearful for my country. 72 years old, and Vietnam (in country) war veteran, I've been around a pretty long time. This is the first time I have ever felt that "we" could be losing America!

Not the United States, mind you — but America! You know: Land of the Free; Home of the Brave; where the individual (him, her, et al) is the power of our nation with reverence to our supreme being (God! — or whomever he or she is), and a work ethic to allow any one of us to be whatever we strive to become. What the hell happened?

Joe Biden and this administration are the worst in my history. It seems they're working against America! I know I'm not alone! This Build-Back-Better plan could sink my country! And ironically, there is but one Democratic senator who can save us — Joe Manchin! He's a Democrat! God bless him!

But what I really want to know is: Why isn't Democratic Sen. Jon Tester's name Go-Along-To-Get-Along? Montanans are known for their guts! Where are Jon Tester's?

Steve Hartman,

Lincoln

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1