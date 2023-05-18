To the privileged person who complained about the unhoused folks living in our town (letters May 15), I hope you have the time left in life to truly question why you'd rather attack those less fortunate than you, who are guilty of nothing aside from being failed by our broken, corporate capitalist system, rather than placing the blame where it truly lies.

To the young child who penned a similar letter in the same paper, I only hope that in time you will come to form your own opinions rather than simply parroting what you have heard your parents say when they think no one else is listening. The unhoused people in this country are still human beings and it's not too late for you to reject the indoctrination into hate and bigotry.

The people in power want us fighting amongst ourselves and blaming the least fortunate for all of our societal woes, just so they can keep getting away with their corruption and greed. Don't let them win. We can be better. We have to be better. We weren't meant to live like this.

J. Thornton,

Missoula