Letter to the editor: We can't allow money, politics to interfere

The irony of the article on the front page of the Wednesday, Oct. 19 Missoulian is outrageous.

The Supreme Court is supposed to be non-partisan and judge cases before it by the law and the constitution.

Instead the Republican Party is pouring money into James Brown's race for the sole purpose of trying to elect a candidate who is biased in their favor in the hope of reshaping the judiciary to pass more of their agenda.

This alone is reason NOT to vote for James Brown and there are plenty of others.

We cannot allow money and politics to interfere so blatantly with our judiciary.

Vote for the true non-partisan candidate, Ingrid Gustafson.

David Edgell,

Missoula

