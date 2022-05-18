Letter to the editor: We can't go back to the Dark Ages

Why am I pro-choice?

Because my mother suffered immeasurably having nine pregnancies in 11 years. I was born August 1952 and a breech birth, my sister a year later in August 1953, another sister was born September 1954, a miscarriage in 1956, my first brother was born in January 1958 with rickets, another miscarriage occurred in 1959, a second brother was born in January 1961 and the third the next year February 1962.

My mother's final pregnancy resulted in a full-term stillbirth in June 1964 who would have never survived as a great portion of the brain was exposed where the skull was missing. She gave birth to a being that had been strangled to death by its umbilical cord three days earlier.

It was against the law in our state for a woman to receive a tubal ligation, even with her husband's consent, unless she could prove her inability to care for her children. Since they feared seizure of their children by the state and my parents were wealthy enough, they and their doctor, broke the law and operated in a private hospital. An option few women had.

We cannot, and will not, go back to the Dark Ages!

Rosanne Davis,

Missoula

