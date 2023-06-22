I am responding to Kendall Cotton's recent opinion piece promoting intensive forest management as a solution to both climate change and the recent trend of severe forest fires.
While intensive management in limited areas can certainly address certain problems, carbon storage is not one of them A number of studies demonstrate that, in fact, greater amounts of carbon are taken out of the atmosphere and stored in forests when forests are unmanaged. And the greatest carbon storage takes place in old growth forests with very large trees.
Moreover, long-term climate/fire research indicates that hot, dry conditions are the primary driver of large forest fires, not forest conditions.
We cannot log ourselves out of climate change or large severe fires. The only solution is to reduce our industrial carbon emissions .
Mike Kantor,
Missoula