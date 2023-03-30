So sad to learn of the passing of Barbara Evans. For many of us who were employed by Missoula County throughout the years she served as a county commissioner, the attribute that most stands out is her deep compassion. If there is such a thing as a “bleeding heart conservative,” that was Barbara Evans.

I always knew that the door to Barbara’s office was open. Whenever we encountered a problem that we felt could best be resolved at the commissioner level, we knew that she would meet with us, listen to us, and do what she could to remedy the situation. And she was highly effective at remedying situations, even when it meant stepping on the toes of those who were causing the problem.

And politics really didn’t matter much to her. Heaven knows she and I came from widely divergent political camps. It was so comforting to know that Barbara Evans, along with fellow commissioners Ann Mary Dussault, Janet Stevens, and Bill Carey always had our backs. In our era of hotly partisan, divisive politicians constantly spouting cruel rhetoric reflecting their “take no prisoners” attitude, we could sure use some competent, caring public servants like Barbara Evans.

Don Spritzer,

Missoula