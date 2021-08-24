Letter to the editor: We have our own problems at home

There are millions of people in the world who need help, from Afghanistan to Haiti, from Guatemala to Yemen, but why don't we spend trillions of dollars and 20 years and save many lives by providing water for the Navajo Nation, building housing for homeless Americans, growing new crops, making affordable electric vehicles, giving citizenship to thousands of undocumented people already in the U.S., etc.? I never voted for those wars in Iraq nor Afghanistan. I always voted against the Taliban, ISIS and Al Qaida. I always voted for women's rights, especially for education. I've always thought that unless the U.S. or another country wants to invade a place like Afghanistan and change anything permanently, than 100 other countries need to participate, provide money equally and stay there...forever. And if you think that the Taliban is going to change its behavior in order to get economic help, international recognition, then you had best go over there today and convince them. We couldn't even for 20 years plus trillions of dollars and thousands of lives. We have our own problems right here at home to deal with.