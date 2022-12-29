Letter to the editor: We have the best SCOTUS money can buy

To Karen Sheady. You asked in your Nov. 18 letter, "how did Monica Tranel lose to a person of such suspect character?" My answer to you: This started in 2010 when SCOTUS came up with Citizens United decision. They called political money "speech". Everyone knows political money isn't speech, it's bribery! So, the national right-wingers poured tons of dark money into Montana and got the people to believe Biden killed the fossil fuel industry, when, in fact, they were making record profits. The source of most of our price gouging, I mean inflation. Six weeks after the election gas has dropped by over a dollar and they have their minion. We can fight back by joining Move to Amend, which supports an amendment to the Constitution saying corporations aren't people and money isn't speech. We have to do this to save democracy. Get on the internet and search for Montanans' Move to Amend, or national Move to Amend. We now have the best SCOTUS money can by.