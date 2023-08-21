We have to do better, don't we, concerning the climate, storms, environment, fires, sirens, warnings, evacuations, funds for potential disasters, etc. Hawaii: it could have been your area. It's too bad that it seems to take such disasters to push us to do things that we know we should have done earlier. It's as if all those people died just to wake us up a bit. It had best be more than 'a bit,' don't you agree? And global warming: you're tired of hearing about this, aren't you, but people dealing with typhoons, hurricanes, fires, floods, droughts, starvation, no drinking water, no economy, no life; just want an end to the burning of fossil fuel. 'Green' technology, 'green' living, 'green' economics, 'green' architecture is really the only way forward. It's not very green around Lahaina today, is it? We have to do better.