Letter to the editor: We live in a dangerous time

Truism: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Then: The pro-virus spread Republican legislature and governor passed a law prohibiting any person or private business from requiring the wearing of masks to prevent the spread of a deadly disease.

Now: The entirely foreseeable result is Montana leads the nation in the rate of COVID cases, so overburdening hospitals that they can't hire enough nurses nor keep nurses from burning out and quitting. The governor now comes up with a plan to give nurses $12,500 and a tax break to move to Montana. Republicans used to have a word for giving public money to help people. What was it? Oh yeah, "Socialism!" "Communism!"

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Public Instruction Arntzen met with pro-virus spread Missoula parents to complain about mask requirements in Missoula schools. When asked what parents could do about school superintendents who try to protect children and teachers by requiring masks, pro-virus spread attorney Quentin Rhoades said "Shoot 'em." He claimed he was joking. Quite the wit he has.

We live in a very dangerous time.

Richard Buley,

Missoula

