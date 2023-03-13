As a former special education teacher, I urge everyone who cares about high-quality public education to contact your state senator and the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee to ask them to vote NO on the "Students with Special Needs Equal Opportunity Act."

This bill would allow parents of students who get special education services to take funds designated for their child's education and homeschool their child, enroll them in a private school or enroll them in an online school.

Such a program could deprive students with special needs of highly-trained special education teachers and evidence-based instruction. It would also decimate school budgets, harming all public-school students, families and teachers.

Why does it seem as if some Montana legislators are trying to kill public education? Kids deserve a fair shake. Our state prides itself on its public schools. People who move here from other states are amazed at how excellent our schools are. And businesses in our state rely on a well-educated workforce.

In short, we must defend and strengthen public schools rather than harming students and families. We can do better. Visit www.leg.mt.gov/web-messaging to contact your senator.

Peggy Schmidt,

Missoula