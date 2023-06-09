Last week my wife and I attended our grandchild’s kindergarden music program. The kids were so excited to see their families in the audience. The children were ready to perform for us, it was so cute. You could tell they hung on every cue from the music teacher, striving to do their best. Unfortunately, I found my mind wandering to the tragedies that have occurred at Sandy Hook and Uvalde. It is unbelievable that after all these horrific tragedies, we have been unwilling to take serious steps to prevent them from occurring. Have any of our federal or state political leaders been to a school program to see their children or grandchildren giving their best to impress their families. How can you sit there and not think about giving your best to protect your children from out of control gun violence? You have the power to change things and protect our innocent children. Is requiring background checks, banning assault-style weapons with large-capacity magazines or at least raising the minimum age to 21 for purchasing these “killing machines” to much to ask, or are you more concerned about the reaction of the gun industry or NRA?