Letter to the editor: We must move forward

What is human nature? Some would think that humans are an apex predator that commands the world around it. No, humans are just herd animals that do what they are told even if it leads to their own destruction.

An animal that needs to follow needs a leader. You would think that a leader would rise up from the best and brightest of the herd. Nope, our leaders are mediocre. The people who should be leaders know the corruption of power and money and they want nothing to do with it. Then you have the bureaucrats and middle management. These are an ambitious lot, but they will never rise up. Then there is the rest of us who are gleefully led into our own destruction.

The purpose of the human is progress. We must always be moving forward even if it is to our own detriment. I like to call it self-annihilation in the name of progress. Maybe it's time to take our foot off the accelerator. Maybe it is time to rethink the hierarchy that is leading us to our deaths.

Frans Swier,

Valier

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0