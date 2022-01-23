Letter to the editor: We must participate and vote

I begin with a statement found in the Jan. 16 Missoulian from a student at the Missoula International School: “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”

My grandparents came from Europe in 1910. They came to escape governments where freedoms were denied. They taught me never to take that freedom for granted. At 18, I registered to vote and as a white, middle-class woman I never had a problem voting as I moved around the country.

Voting for many Americans has not been that easy. Now more than ever our freedom to vote is being challenged by discriminating laws making it harder for some Americans to vote. Many of these laws are being challenged in courts. Our federal government, through the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, is trying to make voting access a priority and make sure our system is trusted and safe from fraud.

Time will tell how these legal battles play out or the fate of these bills before the U.S. Senate. Democracy is not a spectator sport. We must participate and vote and make sure every American has the same opportunity to cast their vote. Only then can our democracy survive.

Gerry Browning,

Polson

