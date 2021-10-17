Letter to the editor: We need a useful government

Thanks to Kal Munis and David Parker for their guest opinion promoting ranked-choice voting and open primaries. They did not say much about the most positive result, which is more members of Congress who can reach across the aisle and create bipartisan legislation. Folks might want to do posturing on either the left or the right but useful work happens in the center.

You know what the center on climate change is? Carbon pricing! With all fees returned to the people as a dividend. Liberals like it because it's effective and it helps marginalized communities. Conservatives like it because it avoids mandates and regulations, and it promotes personal freedom and a dynamic marketplace.

We need a useful government. Activism on ranked-choice voting and open primaries is just getting underway, but the situation on carbon pricing is pretty mature. We already have a bill in Congress — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 2307. You should check it out. If you like it, you can call Senator Tester, Senator Daines, Congressman Rosendale, and even President Biden and say so. They all need a reminder that they work for us.