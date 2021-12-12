Letter to the editor: We need an upbeat cultural turn

Cultural markers. I don't know about you, but I was raised in a country where progress was at least possible, even if many were not assimilated to it.

In school we learned civil participation, not shutdowns to avoid shootings by fellow students. On TV, we fantasized Roy Rogers and Dale Evans adventures, riding horses in the great American West; we didn't fetishize mafia dons. As Sons of the Pioneers we imagined ourselves as singing cowboys. We did not invoke a special power of some invincible Power Ranger.

Musicals were lyric romances, not the cannibalistic terrors of Sweeney Todd. Crime dramas were about better character, not blood evidence. The comics were Baby Huey buffoonery, not Dark Crystal plots. Primetime TV's Ed Sullivan Show offered variety and diversion, not tribunals for throwing low-performers out of the community, or on-the-carpet meetings to fire members of the executive suite.

To me, moving from a pollyanna culture with its downside of blindness to a culture of hostility and revenge, all-the-while beset by wannabee demagogues and vigilantes, is not progress. We should do better.

We need an upbeat cultural turn, one featuring a public square based on a truly democratic vision of our Great Society.

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0