Letter to the editor: We need leaders with common sense

Republicans passed voter suppression bills but that wasn't enough? Now they want to waste tax dollars to investigate the complete lack of voter fraud in Montana.

Republicans, come and work with us at the polls. You will realize that we are trained about the requirements we must maintain to guard every vote. We, your neighbors, work the polls holding ourselves to the highest standards! Republicans are doing this because, I suspect, the brain trust of Manzella and Tschida have convinced them about some conspiracy theory, continuing the grift.

Republicans were elected but now they doubt this is true? Voters elected Gianforte, Rosendale and Daines, who continue to embarrass the citizens of this state. Daines lies to veterans while voting against the bills that would benefit them. Rosendale hates people of color. Gianforte cuts breaks to private schools and ignores environmental standards.

I would like to ask every voter in this state to sue these clowns for every dime wasted on this fool's errand. Vote for people with common sense who actually care how you feel and will pass bills that benefit all Montanans. Elect representatives who don't give elk tags to wealthy out-of-staters.

Cheryl Bramsen,

Florence

