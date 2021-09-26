Letter to the editor: We need one brave business to require vaccinations

A doctor in Texas performed a legal abortion (Roe v Wade being the law of the land) to challenge the ultra-constrictive new law that bans abortions after six weeks and gives bounty hunters $10,000 for suing anyone who violates the new law. It will ultimately end up in the Supreme Court.
What we need in Montana is just one brave business, agency or nonprofit to require vaccinations for employees and client entry. Just one and then this ridiculous law will have to face judicial review vis a vis the Montana Constitution.
Teri Wing,
Missoula