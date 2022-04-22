 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: We need people in Washington who care about democracy

I watched President Zelenskyy of Ukraine on television. What a hero. What a true patriot to his people and his country.

She showed much care and support for his people and country. A true leader.

Then I watched the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. What a great day for America. Then after she was confirmed, all but three Republican senators walked out in protest. These senators showed no respect for America or democracy. They were shameful to America. We cannot survive democracy in America with this kind of behavior.

We need people in Washington who care about America and democracy. Just a shameful group.

LaVon D. Brillhart,

Dillon

