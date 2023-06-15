On June 8, KPAX news aired a brief interview with "Harvey Kaye" a man posing as the Executive Director of U.S. Critical Materials. If you watch the interview, there are a few things to remember. First, he isn't "Harvey Kaye." When you look into his background, google with his real name, "Harvey Klebanoff," to learn about his fraud convictions, or read Joshua Murdock's excellent article posted June 4 in this paper. Second, he used KPAX's platform to speak to potential investors, not Montanans. Mr. Klebanoff represents a Canadian company that named itself U.S. Critical Metals and then draped our flag over its logo. The billion dollars he mentioned would not go into Montana's economy. The ore's value would flow out of our state because we do not have processing facilities for rare earth elements in Montana. Third, Montana has vast resources of rare earth elements in its many abandoned mines. Montana could build a thriving economy around rare earth elements while cleaning up abandoned mines. We need processing facilities and a magnet factory, not a new mine.