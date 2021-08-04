Letter to the editor: We need scientific buy-in

People are not getting vaccinated, apparently 100 million, and it's a problem to anyone who understands science. Scientific thought is apparently in a deep trough now in 2021, though an internet search is only a few finger taps away. The results of this behavior are predicted by science.

Pythagoras of Samos (570–495 B.C.) said: “Ponder all things, and stablish [establish] high thy mind.” This thought came from this man from 2,520 years ago. Pythagoras’ legacy includes the scientific hallmarks of pattern, order, replication and certainty, a coherentist approach to science which has worked time after time.

Carl Sagan (1934-1996) said: “The truth may be puzzling. It may take some work to grapple with. It may be counterintuitive. It may contradict deeply held prejudices. It may not be consonant with what we desperately want to be true. But our preferences do not determine what's true.”

“In our reasonings concerning matter of fact, there are all imaginable degrees of assurance, from the highest certainty to the lowest species of moral evidence. A wise man, therefore, proportions his belief to the evidence.” — David Hume (1711-1776) Scottish Enlightenment philosopher, historian and essayist.

Proportion your decisions by facts — the evidence.